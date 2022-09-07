WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls cross-country team won Tuesday's season opener by five points over Thetford.
Brattleboro's Ava Whitney won the race in 20:32, which was 58 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Tilly Farwell (3rd), Miriam Patton (4th), Katherine Normandeau (7th) and Genevieve Redmond (14th) rounded out the scoring for the Colonels.
Brattleboro ended up with 69 points in the varsity boys race, finishing behind Thetford (27 points) and Hartford (48). Thetford's Ben Matter prevailed in 17:54.
Michael Slade placed fifth in 20:07 to lead BUHS. Also competing for the Colonels were: Miles Ackerman-Hovis (9th), Brinly Woodcock (12th), Jonas Ackerman-Hovis (21st) and Galen Fogarty (22nd).
Girls Soccer
TOWNSHEND — Mary Sanderson scored on a corner, assisted by Abby Towle, to give Leland & Gray a 2-1 victory over White River Valley in double overtime.
After a scoreless first half, Abigail Emerson put away a corner feed by Towle to give the Townshend team a 1-0 lead. Ella Perrault's tally would pull White River even with five minutes left in regulation.
The undefeated Rebels (3-0) will host Springfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
WILMINGTON — Twin Valley zipped Long Trail 3-0, improving the program's record to 16-2-1 in home openers.
Steven Oyer, Hunter Roth and Cody Magnant did the scoring. Keeper Liam Wendel made four saves to earn the shutout.
The Wildcats (1-0) will host White River Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Friday's schedule
Bellows Falls boys soccer at Leland & Gray: 4:30 p.m.
Brattleboro football vs. Colchester: 7 p.m.
Bellows Falls football vs. Fair Haven: 7 p.m.