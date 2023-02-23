Nordic Skiing State Championship
In the first portion of the Vermont State High School Cross Country Skiing Championships that took place at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Wednesday, the Brattleboro Union High School boys team placed fifth and the girls team came in sixth place in Division I.
On the boys side, Mount Anthony Union High School (MAU) won the first portion of the State Championship. Mount Mansfield Union High School (MMU) placed second and Champlain Valley Union High School (CVU) came in third.
Burlington High School won the first portion of the State Championship for the girls. MAU placed second and CVU came in third place.
The boys and girls competed in individual 5 kilometer time trials in the morning and 4 x 2 kilometer relay races in the afternoon.
The boys individual race was won by defending D1 State Champion Luke Rizio of MAU in a time of 11:37.7. BUHS was led by Gabe Jeppesen-Belleci who was 18th in D1 with a time of 13:37.4, and quickly followed by teammate Nico Conathan-Leach just .2 seconds behind in 19th with 13:37.6. Oliver Herrick finished 32nd in 14:44.3, and Desmond Longsmith was 41st in 15:05.7. Completing the boys team standings was Eben Wagner in 43rd in 15:24.5. The top four boys made up the scoring for BUHS, and with 110 points put Brattleboro in fifth place among the 10 D1 teams.
The girls race was won by Middlebury’s Beth McIntosh in a time of 13:32.9. Ava Whitney led BUHS with a strong eighth place finish in D1 with a time of 15:26.8. Katherine Normandeau came in 15th in 16:17.2. Maeve Bald was 30th in 17:48.3. Anna Cummings was 39th in 19:21.1. Their results rounded out the team score to 90, putting the BUHS girls in sixth place of the nine D1 teams. Also racing for BUHS were Addison DeVault in 44th in 19:54.4 and Priya Kitzmiller in 46th in 20:02.3.
The relay portion of the competition took place in the afternoon. Both the boys and girls teams finished in the same order as in the individual 5K. The Brattleboro boys, Jeppesen-Belleci, Herrick, Longsmith, and Conathan-Leach, remained steady, placing fifth. The girls team of Whitney, Bald, Cummings, and Normandeau turned in a solid performance as well to take sixth place.
The second portion of the state championship takes place on Tuesday with classical skiing at Rikert Nordic Center, in Ripton.
Boys BasketballThe Leland & Gray boys basketball team defeated Arlington 53-52 on Wednesday night.
Alex Parker-Jennings led the way for the Rebels (11-9) with 27 points and Trevor Stillwagon had seven points, going 5-for-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Leland & Gray led 25-18 at halftime and 39-26 going into the final frame, but Arlington (9-11) was able to make a comeback.
In the end, Leland & Gray coach Luis Vargas said free throws made the difference.
“The game came down to free throws where we went 11out of 16 as a team ,” Vargas said in an email.
Vargas said Stillwagon hit two clutch free throws to put the Rebels up by four points. After that, Arlington inbounded the ball, ran the length of the floor and drained a 3-pointer as time expired.
Joseph McCray led Arlington with 15 points and Kyle Hess followed closely with 14 points.
Leland & Gray plays Bellows Falls Saturday at home on Senior Day.
Boys hockeyThe Brattleboro boys hockey team defeated Woodstock Union High School 2-0 in its last regular season game.
Brattleboro finished the season with a record of 6-13-1 and will play No. 6 Burlington in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday in Burlington at 2:15 p.m.