BENNINGTON — The Brattleboro varsity softball and baseball teams were swept by rival Mount Anthony Union on Tuesday.
BUHS ace Leah Madore fanned six and walked two during a 12-0 softball loss. Aliza Speno had Brattleboro's lone hit.
"It was not a pretty game by any means. We had a number of errors, both physically and mentally," stated BUHS coach Kelly Markol, whose team dropped to 1-2 on the season.
In what BUHS varsity baseball coach Chris Groeger described as a horror show, the Colonels made several errors and lost to the host Patriots 12-5.
Jack Pattison drove in three runs to power Brattleboro, highlighted by a two-run homer. Turner Clews also hit the ball well, according to Groeger.
MAU improved to 4-0 overall. The Colonels fell to 2-1.
Track and Field
WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray boys track team racked up 141 points and finished second to host Windsor (209 points) at Tuesday's five-school meet.
Hunter Fillion won the shot put and javelin to lead the Rebels. He also earned a second in the discus and the 100.
Leland & Gray's Liam Towle was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump. Lucky Lucchesi paced the Twin Valley boys with a second in the 3,000 meters.
Kate Petty won the 300 hurdles and Emma O'Brien prevailed in the pole vault to lead the Leland & Gray girls, who took third behind Windsor and Sharon Academy.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray erupted for 19 hits and clobbered Mill River 22-3 on Tuesday.
“We showed up ready to play. I’m really impressed with our guys,” said Rebels coach Marty Testo.
Winning pitcher Kristian Pierson (4 RBI), Ethan Cutts, Dylan Greenwood and Riley Barton all had three hits. Parker Richardson added two hits for the 3-2 Rebels.
Also on Tuesday, Bellows Falls defeated Fair Haven 14-4 in five innings. Jack Cravinho picked up the win in relief of Grady Lockerby.
In New Hampshire, Conant rallied for eight runs in the second inning and blanked Hinsdale 10-0 on Tuesday. Josh Southwick got his first varsity hit for the Pacers.
Softball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray coach Tammy Claussen was pumped up after her team pounded Mill River 16-0 in five innings Tuesday.
“Woo-hoo!” Claussen kept repeating.
Ansley Henderson went 3-for-4 to lead the way. Makaila Morse and Catherine Shine added two hits apiece. Mary Sanderson chipped in with a two-run single.
Ruthie Wright went the distance for the win. She fanned four, walked just one and gave up three hits.
College News
Bellows Falls graduate Shane Clark is ranked 42nd in the country for Division 3 colleges with an outdoor javelin heave of 174-6.