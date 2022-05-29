BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity softball team ended the regular season with a thrilling 5-4 win over Rutland on Friday.
With the score deadlocked at 4-4, Brittney Wright drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to end it.
Leah Madore started the seventh-inning rally with a base on balls. Logan Austin ripped a single and Aliza Speno was intentionally walked, before Wright dug in.
"Brittney did a great job working the count. She fouled off two pitches before she walked," said winning coach Kelly Markol. "It was an exciting game and a great game to end our regular season with."
Madore (13 Ks, 1 BB, 2 hit batters) picked up the W. Austin finished with a couple of hits, while Taylin Bauer, Nicole Potter, Lily Bingham, Wright and Speno added one knock each for the 9-5 Colonels.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls bested West Rutland 6-5.
Aliyah Farmer went 2-for-2 to power the winners, while Jenna Dolloph and Grace Wilkinson each went 2-for-4. All three players drove in a run.
Izzy Stoodley went the distance for the victory. The freshman fanned four, walked three and scattered eight hits.
Baseball
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos defeated Leland & Gray 4-2. Parker Richardson was strong on the hill for the Rebels, while Jeremy Graves broke up a no-hit bid with a blast over the fence in left-center in the sixth.
Track and Field
ESSEX — Brattleboro's Sylvie Normandeau captured the silver medal in the pole vault after clearing 2.66 meters at the Essex Invitational/New England Qualifier on Saturday. Saint Johnsbury's Elizabeth Jones (2.81 meters) finished first.
Other area girls who delivered were: Bellows Falls' Stephanie Ager (3rd in 3000), BF's Breanna Stockman (4th in javelin), BF's Laura Kamel (4th in discus), Brattleboro's Isabella Lonardo (4th in 300 hurdles), and Brattleboro's Ava Whitney (6th in 800).
Leading the local boys was BF's Owen LaRoss (3rd in discus). BF's Max Hooke took fifth in the high jump, while Leland & Gray's Hunter Fillion finished sixth in the javelin.