TOWNSHEND — In a pair of contests that were rained out on Thursday, Green Mountain cruised to a 15-0 win over Leland & Gray on the softball field and defeated the Rebels 17-5 on the diamond on Monday afternoon.
Leading 3-0 through five innings, the Green Mountain softball team erupted for a dozen runs in the top of the sixth.
Mary Sanderson went 2-for-2 and Hannah Landers also had a hit for the Rebels (5-5). Kristen Lowe got the start inside the circle, striking out five and giving up nine knocks.
Jeremy Graves had a double to lead the Leland & Gray varsity baseball team offensively. Theo Kelloway also had a nice hit for the Rebels.
Softball
SWANZEY, N.H. — Brattleboro was blanked by Monadnock 4-0 on Monday.
"The Monadnock pitcher was definitely the fastest pitcher we have faced all year," said BUHS coach Kelly Markol.
Leah Madore (14 Ks, 2 BB, 5 hits) suffered the loss. She also had Brattleboro's lone hit.
Ultimate
NORTH CLARENDON — Warren Roberts went off for five goals and two assists to lead Leland & Gray to a 15-7 win over Mill River on Monday.
"The Rebels played one of their best games of the season. We moved the disc from side to side on the field around Mill River's zone and made piercing passes up field to break their defensive lines. We really cut down on our turnovers and involved lots of players into the game," stated winning coach Joe Towle, whose team improved to 6-2.
Trevor Stillwagon scored four times for the visitors. Trevor Hazelton and Jackson Fillion each completed four passes in the end zone, while Emily Houle made multiple catches and did not turn the disc over all day.