JERICHO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team fell to Mount Mansfield 6-3 on Monday.
Evan Wright tallied twice for the purple and white. Alex Dick also lit the lamp.
Goalies Darek Harvey and Matthew Gordon-Macey took turns protecting the net for the 1-2 Colonels.
Girls Basketball
WHITINGHAM — Bellows Falls slammed Twin Valley 68-10 on Monday.
"Everyone played with aggression and intelligence," said winning coach Dennis Fitzgerald.
Tela Harty poured in 13 points to pace the winners. Veronica Moore and Izzy Stoodley followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Delaney Lockerby, Laura Kamel and Nola Sciacca dominated on the boards.
For the Wildcats, Taylor Smart scored four points and Bianca Place added three.
In Proctor, Leland & Gray outscored the hosts 46-39. Maggie Parker (15 points) and Mary Sanderson (12 points) did the damage for the Rebels.
Rec League
BRATTLEBORO — Chris Brown erupted for 42 points for Evans Construction to lead all scorers in recent men's basketball league action. Ian Fulton-Black (The Marina) ended up with 39 points, while Tucker Llewellyn (Dixon Painters) finished with 26.
The league standings are shown below.
Division 1: Evans Construction 3-0, Toyota of Greenfield 2-1, Chadwick Law 1-2, Dixon Painting 0-3.
Division 2: Walker Farm 3-0, The Marina 3-0, Zehn Naturals, JSpec 0-2, RH Thackston 0-3
Division 3: Lightlife Foods 2-0, GS Precision 2-0, HWP 2-1, Brattleboro Subaru 1-1, PDSC 1-1, Southern Vermont Sprinkler 1-1, Foard Panel 1-2, Tyrone Biggums 0-1, Lawton Flooring/Stevens 0-1, DMI/SVT Painting 0-2.