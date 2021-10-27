NEWPORT — The No. 10 Brattleboro varsity boys soccer team upset seventh-ranked North Country 3-1 in the opening round of the Division 1 Tournament.
"Heading into the game, we had some bitterness in our mouth from the second half of our season. We knew we had a good team, just had not gotten the results we felt we deserved. So we were focused and ready to compete with anyone," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Emilio Ogden gave the Colonels a 1-0 lead. He received a pass from Jordy Allembert, took two touches and blasted a right-footed shot from outside the box.
Reed Sargent and Tucker Sargent anchored the purple and white's defense while Alex Baker was strong in net. Baker even saved a penalty kick.
“Over the last few weeks, Alex has been proving more and more that he deserves to be on the field. The more varsity play time he has gotten, the more he has improved and tonight showed that in every aspect," noted Brewer.
Ogden then scored on a free kick, after Tate Chamberlin drew a foul, to put the visitors up 2-0.
“Emilio always lives for the moment. He wants the ball at his feet and to show why he belongs amongst the best in Vermont. He stepped up with pure confidence today and led our team offensively," stated the BUHS coach.
Chamberlin later made it 3-0 by slotting home a goal on a one-on-one situation. Charlie Kinnersley set it up.
The Colonels will play at No. 2 South Burlington in Saturday's quarterfinal at noon.
Girls Soccer
STOWE — Top-ranked Stowe outscored No. 16 Bellows Falls 6-0 on Wednesday.
Olivia Gianni tallied twice for the winners. Ellie Ortiz, Iris Cloutier, Noelle Lyden and Julia Biedermann also scored.
Corina Mitchell made a dozen stops for the Terriers.