BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer team topped Rutland 5-4 under the lights and in the pouring rain on Monday.
“We have been absolutely decimated with injury and sickness over the last two weeks,” said BUHS coach Ben Brewer. “Starting with our anchor Paul McGillion, then having a flu-like sickness hit our entire team for the Green Mountain game, and now Zinabu (McNeice) being out with an ankle injury. We have been depleted to say the least.”
Reed Sargent’s free kick from deep gave the purple and white a 1-0 advantage. Tate Chamberlin tallied twice and Max Naylor also scored as the teams played to a 4-4 tie.
With 25 seconds left, McGillion hit a goal kick 60 yards and Emilio Ogden flicked on to a streaking Charlie Kinnersly, who set up Ryder Sullivan’s game-winning shot with 3.3 ticks remaining on the clock.
“Truly a remarkable outcome. Paul’s goal kicks and kicks in general are such a weapon. And to end up with a freshman making a great run and setting up Ryder, who is also so deserving, for a game winner like this. Couldn’t write it up more perfect,” Brewer stated.
Jordy Allembert, Ogden and Kinnersly all had an assist for the 6-3-1 Colonels, who will play at Stevens High School on Wednesday.
Adult Basketball
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering Women’s Adult Basketball open gym and pickup games at the Gibson Aiken Center. This program is by donation and will be held on Mondays from 6-8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 18 and ending once the season begins. This program is for ages 18 and older, and all participants must be out of high school.
Masks are required in all town buildings. The Women’s League’s organizational meeting will take place Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center.
Men’s Adult Basketball open gym and pickup games will also be offered at the Gibson Aiken Center. This program is by donation and will be on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 20 and running until the season begins. This program is for ages 18 and older, and all participants must be out of high school.
Masks are required in all town buildings. The Men’s League’s organizational meeting will be held on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Gibson Aiken Center.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation & Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.