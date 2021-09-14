SAINT JOHNSBURY — The Saint Johnsbury varsity boys soccer team scored seven minutes into overtime to edge Brattleboro 3-2 on Tuesday.
“I’m very proud of our guys. This game shows that we can compete with any team in the state if we play composed and with 100 percent energy," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
The Colonels pulled even on two occasions, thanks to a successful penalty kick by Emilio Ogden and a tap-in from Jordy Allembert. Tate Chamberlin assisted on the tally that tied the contest at 2-2.
Brattleboro will compete in the John James Tournament on Thursday night in Bennington.
Girls Soccer
BENNINGTON — CC Allembert worked her way into the penalty area, released a shot that hit the far post and followed up on her strike to bury the rebound to give Brattleboro a 1-0 win over Hoosac Valley in the consolation match of the 19th annual Lady Patriot Classic.
The Colonels had a 15-6 advantage in shots on goal. Seniors Fiona Kidder and Sylvie Normandeau anchored the BUHS defense with impressive play as center backs.
Goalie Jenna Powers made a strong debut in net during Brattleboro's 4-0 loss to rival MAU in its tourney opener.
Leland & Gray is off to a 2-2 start, including victories over Green Mountain and White River Valley. Abby Towle already has seven tallies, highlighted by a hat-trick versus WRV. Ansley Henderson has three goals for the Rebels while Maggie Parker has also found the back of the net.