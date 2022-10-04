RUTLAND — The Brattleboro varsity boys soccer team downed Rutland 1-0 in overtime on Tuesday.
"Throughout the first half, we were playing well, holding possession, utilizing our wings, and getting the ball crossed into the box time and time again. Unfortunately, we could not get a foot on the end of the play," stated BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Tate Chamberlin, Ozzie VanHendrick and Charlie Kinnersley all had chances in the first 40 minutes.
Keeper Paul McGillion saved the Colonels three times, with huge saves on one-on-one opportunities. Defenders Tucker Sargent, John Haskins, Kaidyn Jarvis, Kelton Mager and Waylund Walsh stayed locked in and saw it through for a shutout.
McGillion had to come out of his 18 to make a save and he was given a yellow card on the play. Backup Alex Baker stepped in for a couple of minutes to help with the clean sheet.
In OT, Chamberlin drove the ball toward the 18 and drew a foul on the right side, about 25 yards out. Kinnersley whipped the ball back post and VanHendrick was there to flick it into the net off his head for the game winner.
Field Hockey
BRANDON — Bellows Falls edged Otter Valley 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday.
Jules McDermid, Emma Bazin and Max Maxfield all scored in regulation for the undefeated Terriers. Ava LaRoss tallied on an unassisted breakaway with 3:45 left in OT.
BF goalies Livie Clough and Mary Wallace combined for a dozen saves.
Thursday's schedule
Hinsdale boys soccer vs. Sunapee: 4 p.m.
Hinsdale girls soccer vs. Sunapee: 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray boys soccer at Stratton: 4 p.m.
Brattleboro girls soccer vs. Rutland: 6 p.m.
Twin Valley boys soccer vs. MSJ: 6 p.m.