BRATTLEBORO — Tate Chamberlin and Sam Mattocks each pumped in 19 points to propel the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team to a 55-44 win over Fair Haven on Saturday.
Willem Thurber and Chamberlin took turns guarding Fair Haven’s Sawyer Ramey, who was limited to a dozen points after putting up 41 versus Hartford. Paul McGillion Jr. blocked six or seven shots while Cam Frost also played well at the defensive end.
“He showcased his ability on defense after dropping 26 on Burr and Burton two weeks ago,” BUHS coach Jason Coplan said of Frost. “He has an all around game, and showed he can control a game without having to score. He distributed the ball extremely well and had several steals that led to easy baskets in transition.”
The Colonels improved to 4-6 overall.
Girls Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team trounced Portsmouth Christian Academy 59-36 on Saturday.
Megan Roberts netted 26 points to lead the way. Addy Nardolillo (14 points) and Brooke Pagach (11 points) also contributed offensively.
The Lady Pacers improved to 4-5 overall.
Bowling
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro defeated Randolph and Windsor in the team competition on Saturday.
“It was an exceptionally close third match that came down to the 10th frame,” said BUHS coach Will Bassett of his team’s battle with Randolph. “Lucas Forthofer came through big in the final frame with two strikes and a 9 to seal the win for Brattleboro.”
The Colonels’ individual scores look like this: Forthofer 191 and 183, Thomas Bell 176 and 186, Tucker Sargent 164 and 169, Kelton Mager 116 and 162, Reed Sargent 167 and 127, Dorien Phillips 145 and 138, Elliana Galdamez 129 and 138, Mateo Lopez Course 102 and 110, and Isaac Finnell 90 and 109.
“It was a fantastic day from the entire team and big for us to get the win overall,” added Bassett.
Hoops for Hope
TOWNSHEND — The annual Hoops for Hope basketball games will take place at Leland & Gray on Friday and Saturday, with the girls hosting Green Mountain on Friday night at 7 and the boys hosting Green Mountain on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.