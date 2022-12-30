BRATTLEBORO — Alexa Rabidoux poured in 20 points to power the Essex varsity girls basketball team past host Brattleboro 69-41 on Thursday evening.
"It was an exciting game for awhile," said BUHS coach Chris Worden, whose team trailed 15-10 after eight minutes of action. "We were better offensively than we were Tuesday and we were better defensively. It was a better overall team effort."
Kaitlyn Pattison scored a dozen points for the purple and white. Reese Croutworst and Montana Frehsee added eight apiece.
The Colonel girls (2-3) will play at Hartford (3-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
HARTFORD — The host Hurricanes defeated Bellows Falls 57-49 on Thursday.
Charlotte Jasmin went off for 20 points to lead the way. Kamryn Brower netted nine of her own.
"Each game, we start to play more like a basketball team," noted BF coach Dennis Fitzgerald. "Our passing was excellent, and many times we looked to make the extra pass."
Laura Kamel (15 points), Eryn Ross (10) and Delaney Lockerby (7) were the offensive standouts for Fitzgerald's squad. Nola Sciacca played well at the defensive end.
The 2-4 Terriers will welcome Long Trail on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hinsdale made it to the West Side Christmas Classic semifinals, losing to host Holy Family 43-31.
Brayden Eastman drained six shots from downtown to lead the Pacers in that Final Four matchup. Aidan Davis chipped in with seven points.
During pool play, Alex Shaink scored 11 points against Holy Family and Noah Pangelinan had 11 points versus Sanborn. Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson noted that Josh Southwick gained confidence with his jumper during the two-day tourney, John Winter was a defensive standout, freshman Grady Jutras made solid contributions, Trace Tetreault was able to get to the free-throw line and convert, and that Julian Shaink did a nice job on the glass.
The Pacers will welcome Derryfield on Wednesday.
Indoor Track
BURLINGTON — Six Bellows Falls student-athletes competed in Wednesday's meet at UVM.
Riley Tuttle (10.82 meters) and Gavin Joy (10.55 meters) paced the Terriers by placing ninth and 12th, respectively, in the shot put. Brandon Keller took 12th in the 55 hurdles in a time of 9.88 seconds.
Justin Draper contributed with a 13th in the long jump and a 14th in the 55 dash. Jacob Stockman competed in the long jump for BF and soared 4.31 meters, while Conner Jones was clocked in 8.01 seconds in the 55.