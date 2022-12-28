BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball team defeated Woodstock 55-22 and then fell to Champlain Valley Union 80-22 in recent action.
Reese Croutworst and Kaitlyn Pattison each scored six points to lead the Colonel girls versus CVU.
Mallory Newton (17 points), Croutworst (14 points) and Abby Henry (10 points) did the damage against the Wasps. Newton and Croutworst were the team's defensive standouts.
"We had better offensive possessions and played better team defense in the Woodstock game," noted BUHS coach Chris Worden, whose team now has a 2-2 record.
Boys Basketball
HARTFORD — Bellows Falls lost to Hartford 67-43 on Tuesday.
"Our guys showed a lot of resolve," said assistant BF coach Josh Hanson.
Reigning Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week Colby Dearborn poured in a dozen points to power the Terriers. Peter Kamel (4 points, 14 rebounds) and Jamison Nystrom (9 points, 6 assists) also had big nights.