BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity girls ice hockey team nipped Middlebury 4-3 on Saturday.
Juliana Miskovich tallied twice and also set up a goal to lead the victors. Jenna Powers and Willow Romo each lit the lamp while Michaela Heiden added an assist.
Angela Jobin made 22 saves for the Colonels.
Rec League Hoops
BRATTLEBORO — The men's basketball league thriller on Sunday was Scary Hours' 97-96 victory over Hazel.
Zach Skinner went off for 40 points to pace the winners. Tom Manning sank eight trifectas and ended up with 38 points for the opposition.
Also leading their team were: Brattleboro Subaru's Winston Sailsman (42 points), The Marina's Ian Fulton Black (35), HWP's Scott Edwards (26), The Mallers' Todd Roach (24), Light Life Foods' Roberto Torres (19), GSP's James Vaughn (19), PDSC Law's Tom Carroll (13), and Lawton Flooring's Brud Sanderson (11).
On Friday, RH Thackston edged Toyota of Greenfield 70-69 and Hazel denied Dixon Painters 82-79. Luke Euphrat pumped in 19 points to lead RH Thackston and Hazel's Eric Pardee scored a team-high 22.