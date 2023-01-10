SPRINGFIELD — Freshman guard Reese Croutworst hit a 3 just before the buzzer sounded to give the Brattleboro varsity girls basketball team a thrilling 34-31 victory over Springfield in overtime on Monday.
Croutworst finished with 16 points to lead all scorers. Brattleboro’s Mallory Newton followed with seven of her own.
Macie Stagner scored 14 points for the Cosmos.
Girls BasketballWESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls defeated Mid Vermont Christian School 42-32 on Monday.
Laura Kamel paced the winners with 11 points. Delaney Lockerby added eight points.
MVCS’s Alyssa Roberts ended up with 15 points.