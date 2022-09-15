BENNINGTON — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer team outscored Arlington 6-1 in the opening round of the annual John James Tournament on Thursday.
The Colonels (3-0) will face rival MAU in the finals on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"We knew going in that we wanted to set the tone. We realized early that we were the superior team, and took advantage," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
Ozzie VanHendrick scored four goals, including a hat-trick in the first nine minutes. Charlie Kinnersley and John Haskins also tallied.
Kinnersley had a team-best two assists, while goalie Paul "the Wall" McGillion also set one up.
"We expect a much more physical and intense game in the final. MAU has beaten quality northern teams already, so we need to make sure we come to play," Brewer mentioned.
Boys Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls battled back from a three-goal deficit and eventually fell to rival Springfield 4-3 on Thursday.
"This Terrier team is full of heart and passion. They played hard until the final whistle, never giving up," said BF coach Frank Patterson, noting that several players are out because of injury or illness.
The Terriers (0-2) fell behind 4-1 in the opening half, with the lone goal coming from Tristan Boylan after a fine feed by James Milbauer. Caleb Ghia and Boylan each found the back of the net in the second half.