EAST MONTPELIER — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team prevailed 20-6 over U-32 on Friday evening.
Cam Frost broke the ice with a five-yard run to paydirt early in the second quarter before Reed Sargent added the extra point to give the Colonels the lead for good. U-32's Henry Beling answered with a six-yard touchdown carry, however the Raiders were denied on the two-point conversion try.
Sargent drilled a 22-yard field goal to give the purple and white a 10-6 halftime advantage and then split the uprights again in the third quarter to make it 13-6. Devin Speno fired a 30-yard TD strike to Tristan Evans early in the fourth and then Sargent tacked on the PAT to cap the scoring.
On Friday night at 7, the 2-4 Colonels will visit Fair Haven.
Field Hockey
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls bested Otter Valley 5-2 on Saturday to remain undefeated.
"After halftime, we came back out, passed the ball well and made adjustments to try and block up Otter Valley's longball style of play," noted winning coach Bethany Coursen.
Sadie Scott tallied twice for the winners while Grace Wilkinson, Grace Bazin and Emma Bazin also scored, with the latter coming on a well-placed rebound shot. Maya Waryas set up Grace Bazin's tally.
Jaia Caron made two saves for the Terriers, who will host Hartford on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
WILMINGTON — Dominic Craven scored a couple of goals, with his game winner coming on a corner kick with one minute left, as White River Valley nipped Twin Valley 2-1.
Cody Magnant tallied for the Wildcats, deadlocking the contest at 1-1 with two minutes remaining. Twin Valley goalie Liam Wendell finished with eight saves.
The 6-4 Wildcats will play at MSJ on Tuesday at 4 p.m.