BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys tennis team outscored Burr and Burton 5-2 on Wednesday.
"We started the match strong, with a focus that I had not seen from my players yet this season," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
The Colonels swept the doubles matches, with Jackson Heller and Thomas Hyde prevailing in the top spot and the Eben Wagner-Ben Berkson-Harvey duo winning at No. 2.
“Jackson has grown a ton this season. He has taken on a leadership role as a captain, and had a new found toughness I’ve not seen before. It’s great to see," added Brewer.
Nathan Kim, Max Naylor and Will Taggard added singles victories for the purple and white. Kim, who had lost to his opponent three straight times, turned the tables with a 6-1, 7-5 win.
"I'm super proud of Nate," the BUHS coach stated. "He played aggressive, controlled the baseline and took his chances when they arose to him."
Track and Field
CHESTER — The Bellows Falls girls won Tuesday's seven-school meet at Green Mountain with 166 points. The BF boys finished third.
Hadley Gleim, Ashlynn Boucher and Maya Waryas paced the champs — each winning one individual event and also teaming up with Ava LaRoss to take the 4x100 relay. Stephanie Ager (1500), Nola Sciacca (discus) and Breanna Stockman (javelin) also struck gold for the BF girls.
Mack Ross finished first in the 300 hurdles in 46.3 seconds to lead the Bellows Falls boys. Green Mountain's Mitchell Rounds was next in 48.5.
In Conant's mini meet, the Hinsdale boys and girls teams each placed third out of six total schools.
Michael Lugo won the 1500 to power the Hinsdale boys. Matthew St. John added a silver medal in the shot put.
Shiane Davis won the long jump and was the runner-up in the 100 for the Lady Pacers. Kailyn Fleury (1500) and Nikia Saari-Rose (shot put) each claimed bronze.
"I was happy with all of our athletes' willingness to compete today. Shiane had never long jumped before, but she wanted to try and grab a few extra points for us. Her win was a nice bonus," said Hinsdale coach Glenn Hammett. "Michael ran a gutsy race — he made a big move with 400 meters to go to secure his win."
Powerlifting
BRATTLEBORO — On Saturday, a powerlifting meet will be held at Supreme Fitness to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the American Powerlifting Association, which originated in Vermont. Among the competitors will be Matt King of Putney, Aaron Smiley of Putney, Brookline's Shelby Brimmer, Newfane's Rosalind Fritz, and Carla Grant of Bernardston, Mass.