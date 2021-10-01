WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team was leveled by Hartford 48-20 on Friday evening.
Brody Tyburski ran for 185 yards and four scores to pace the Hurricanes. Ezra Mock and Brandon Potter each finished with one rushing touchdown while Potter also caught a 32-yard scoring strike from Brayden Trombly.
The Colonels were led by the Devin Speno-Aaron Petrie connection. They teamed up for TD passes of 55, 58 and 75 yards.
Brattleboro (1-4) will play at Union-32 (4-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
Field Hockey
WESTMINSTER — Bethany Coursen earned her 200th career victory when Bellows Falls blanked Rutland 8-0 on Friday.
"It is amazing. I was honestly trying to keep it quiet. The season is about the team, not me. They surprised me with balloons. It was truly amazing," said Coursen of the milestone. "I am proud of all the young ladies that have played field hockey over the years and helped me reach 200 wins. As I always say, 'I didn't really do anything. The girls do all the work, I just make them run.'"
Grace Bazin and Emma Bazin each tallied twice for the undefeated Terriers. Maya Waryas, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss and Ari Wunderle also scored.
Girls Soccer
WESTMINSTER — Jenna Dolloph found the back of the net during the Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer team's 7-1 loss to Windsor. Haley McAllister and Aubrey Maxfield also had exceptional games for the Terriers.