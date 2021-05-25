MANCHESTER — Alex Kurucz had three hits and four runs batted in to help the Brattleboro varsity baseball team to a 10-5 victory over Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
"I was really happy to see that. He is such a nice kid," BUHS coach Chris Groeger said of his first baseman.
Zinabu McNeice, Jack Pattison and Turner Clews all had two hits for the Colonels, who went into the sixth inning trailing 5-3. Greg Fitzgerald and Caden Wood each contributed with an RBI single, while freshman Brandon Weeks added a solo homer.
"We were able to get to their bullpen and put together a couple of good rallies in the last two innings," Groeger explained.
Jolie Glidden and Weeks did the pitching for Brattleboro, combining for seven strikeouts and seven walks.
"That's way too many walks by our pitchers," the winning coach stated.
The Colonels (10-1) can clinch the division title with a home victory over Rutland on Saturday. On Senior Day, the team will honor 12th graders Henry Thurber, Fitzgerald, Kurucz and Wood.
Hinsdale's varsity baseball team was defeated by Mascenic 12-2 on Tuesday. Aidan Davis, Jason Cowan and Andrew Lindsell all finished with a pair of hits for the Pacers, with a no-doubt homer by Davis being the highlight.
Softball
MANCHESTER — The Colonels trounced Burr and Burton 15-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
Taylin Bauer and Aliza Speno had two hits apiece for the victors. Brenna Beebe, Leah Madore, Greta Neddenriep and Logan Austin chipped in with one knock each.
Madore earned the victory inside the circle. She fanned 10, walked just one and allowed two hits.
The 7-4 Colonels will play at Windsor on Thursday.
Hannah Landers had three hits, including a double, in Leland & Gray's 22-14 loss to Green Mountain. Catherine Shine (3 RBI) and Mary Sanderson each finished with a couple of hits for the 4-9 Rebels.
Hannah Sullivan doubled for Twin Valley during a 26-7 loss to Proctor. Sydney Wood went 4-for-4 at the plate to propel the winners.
Also on Tuesday, Hinsdale fell to Mascenic 10-3. Delaney Wilcox pounded out a couple of hits to lead the Lady Pacers. Angelina Nardolillo, who went the distance, helped herself with a triple and an RBI.