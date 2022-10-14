BARRE — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team recovered a couple of fumbles and also got an interception from Tristan Evans en route to a 40-13 victory over Spaulding on Friday evening.
Devin Speno threw one 30-yard touchdown pass to Cam Frost and a second to Evans. Frost added an 89-yard kick return to the house, while Charlie Clark had a couple of rushing touchdowns and Noah Perusse also scored on the ground.
Jordy Allembert made four extra points for the Colonels (5-2), who will host rival Mount Anthony Union (5-2) on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
Zach Wilson did the damage for the Crimson Tide, including a TD run and a kick return to paydirt.
In some other Week 7 matchups around the state, MAU lost to Burr and Burton 10-7, Bellows Falls routed Springfield 49-15 in the Trophy Game, Fair Haven handled Colchester 35-21, Saint Johnsbury trounced Rutland 56-28, and Hartford nipped Saint Albans 21-20.
Cross Country
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro's Ava Whitney prevailed at Tuesday's home meet, while Katherine Normandeau (8th), Anna Cummings (18th), Meredith Lewis (25th) and Fleur Van Gelder (26) rounded out the top five for the Colonel girls. Scoring for the BUHS boys were: Michael Slade (5th), Rin Woodcock (12th), Miles Ackerman-Hovis (15th), James Burke (20th) and Makailo Coursen (21st).