WINDSOR — Alex Bingham picked up the win in Brattleboro's 14-1 varsity baseball rout of Windsor on Friday. He struck out nine, walked just one and allowed three hits.
"He really settled in after the first inning," said BUHS coach Chris Groeger, adding that the pitcher gave up a couple of hits against the top of the Windsor lineup in that opening frame. "He had good command of his fastball and was able to mix in his curve. It was a very good effort."
Jack Pattison, Greg Fitzgerald and Caden Wood all had a couple of hits for the winners, including a two-run homer by Pattison. Zinabu McNeice (3 RBI), Pattison (3 RBI) and Wood (2 RBI) did the majority of the damage for the 6-1 Colonels.
Track and Field
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro boys and girls teams swept Saturday's meet on the Art Freeman oval, versus Green Mountain, Twin Valley and Sharon Academy.
Nolan Holmes (1500 and 3000), Alexander Shriver (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles) and Ava Whitney (400 and long jump) all won a couple of events for the Colonels. Also finishing first for the hosts were: Finn LaMorder (200), Magnus von Krusenstiern (800), Jacob Girard (discus), Noah Hed (pole vault), Genevieve Redmond (triple jump), Sylvie Normandeau (pole vault), Fiona Kidder (300 hurdles) and Katherine Normandeau (1500).
Brattleboro's relay champions were the foursomes of Max Lampe, LaMorder, Holmes, von Krusenstiern in the boys 4x400; Jonah Bingham, Sam Freitas-Eagan, Stephen Haskins, Tenzin Mathes in the boys 4x800; and Caitlin Lonardo, Priya Kitzmiller, Alina Secrest, Sylvie Normandeau in the girls 4x100.
Twin Valley's Robert Mola and Aaron Soskin each earned a bronze, in the 100 and 400 respectively.
In Windsor, the Bellows Falls girls and boys teams each took second to Thetford Academy.
Jack Burke won the 100 and 200 for the BF boys, which were edged 141-140. Tylar Stanley won the 400, Elijah Ghia took the 800, and the Terriers were also best in the 4x100 (Caleb Douglass, Harrison Gleim, Luke Parker-Jennings, Stanley) and 4x400 (Owen LaRoss, Mack Ross, Douglas, Ghia).
For the BF girls, Tela Harty won the discus with a heave of 79-0 and the shot put with a throw of 24-04. Molly Hodsden added a first in the 400, while the 4x800 relay team of Delaney Lockerby, Eryn Ross, Ashlynn Boucher and Hodsden also prevailed for the Terriers.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels dominated rival Mount Anthony Union on Saturday, prevailing 7-0.
"Our guys played smart and took advantage of their opportunities," mentioned Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer, whose team improved to 6-4. "Super proud of my guys who were in the lineup today and we look to keep it rolling Wednesday against Rutland."
At No. 4 singles, Max "Danger" Naylor rallied for five consecutive points in a super tiebreaker to win the match 6-7, 6-3, 11-9. Nathan Kim, Ben Luna, Ty Smith, Ben Berg and the duo of Will Taggard-Leo Bodett all won in straight sets.
Girls Lacrosse
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls lacrosse team lost to Hartford 16-5 on Monday and then fell to Burr and Burton 16-6 on Wednesday.
"We played as a unit during our game against a terrific BBA team, which was great to see. With such a young and small team we are constantly adjusting and two of our attackers volunteered to play midfield, which was incredibly helpful. Having Juliana and Willow’s experience and skill in the midfield really improved our game on both ends of the field, and I’m grateful to them for for jumping into such a tough role midseason," said BUHS coach Sarah Armour-Jones.
Brianna Paul and Juliana Miskovich each tallied twice versus Hartford, while Sophia Mikijaniec scored one goal and Abby Squiers made 15 saves.
The Brattleboro goalie made seven impressive stops against BBA. Paul finished with a hat-trick, Mikijaniec added two goals and two assists, and the Colonels also got burials from Willow Romo and Miskovich.
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Hillary Renaud placed fifth in the Street Stocks race on Saturday at Monadnock Speedway. Vernon's Solomon Brow (NHSTRA Modifieds) and Patrick Houle (Mini Stocks) each finished ninth in their race. Other area drivers in the Mini Stocks heat were: Bellows Falls' Tim Shepard (12th), Hinsdale's Tim Leblanc (14th) and Hinsdale's Joshua Hubbard (18th).
College News
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team went 1-2 in the recent Little East Conference Tournament to finish the season with a 15-14 overall record. Brattleboro Union High School graduate Devin Millerick finished her college career with a .322 batting average, 36 runs driven in, 22 stolen bases, and 65 runs scored.