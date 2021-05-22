BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity baseball team downed Otter Valley 5-2 on Saturday at Tenney Field.
Zinabu McNeice went the distance for the victory. He struck out nine, walked one and gave up six hits.
"In the sixth inning, they had the bases loaded with no outs and he got out of it. He really bore down," said winning coach Chris Groeger.
With the score tied at 2-2, the Colonels (9-1) took the lead for good with a run in the third frame. They added one more in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Greg Fitzgerald had three hits and also drove in two runs to lead the way. Jolie Glidden added an RBI double, Alex Kurucz finished with a pair of hits, and McNeice helped himself with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Brattleboro was coming off of a 12-4 rout of Rutland on Thursday. Aaron Petrie drew four walks and crossed the plate three times for the purple and white. Brandon Weeks (9 Ks) picked up the win, Jack Pattison drove in three runs, and McNeice contributed with a run-scoring double.
Track and Field
WINDSOR — The Leland & Gray boys won Friday's five-school track meet in Windsor. The Leland & Gray girls wound up third.
Liam Towle won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump to pace the Rebels. Hunter Fillion added a discus victory, a javelin silver and a shot put bronze.
For the Leland & Gray girls, Kate Petty took the triple jump and was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles. Emma Stover silvered in the long jump, while Emma O'Brien placed second in the 3,000 meters.
Boys team results: Leland & Gray 127 points, Windsor 116 points, Woodstock 104 points, Hartford 53 points, Thetford Academy 34 points.
Girls team results: Woodstock 164 points, Windsor 100 points, Leland & Gray 81 points, Hartford 66 points, Thetford 23 points.
Softball
The Hinsdale varsity softball team beat Wilton 10-9 on Friday. Angelina Nardolillo went the distance for the win. Delaney Wilcox, Olivia Pangelinan, Megan Roberts and Nardolillo all finished with two hits to lead the attack.