BRATTLEBORO — The Hartford varsity boys ice hockey team remained undefeated via a 3-2 victory over Brattleboro on Saturday at Living Memorial Park.
Alexander Dick and Evan Wright each scored for the Colonels. Will Taggard contributed with a pair of assists and Brett Parsons was also in on the team's first tally.
The Hurricanes put away the game-winning goal with 6:35 left to play.
Darek Harvey made 48 saves for Brattleboro (3-5).
Indoor Track
BURLINGTON — Stephanie Ager finished second in the 1500 to lead Bellows Falls in its final regula-season meet on Saturday at UVM. Seven other BF athletes achieved personal bests, including Justin Draper (300 and long jump), Owen Garaffa (55), Thomas Lynch (55 and shot put), Riley Tuttle (shot put), Tatyana Artyukhova (300 and 600), Hadley Gleim (55 and long jump), and Shelby Stoodley (shot put).
Girls Ice Hockey
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Bellows Falls students Emma Bazin (1 goal, 1 assist) and Grace Bazin (1 assist) each contributed offensively in Hartford's 7-2 victory over Harwood on Saturday. The Hurricanes improved to 6-2 overall.
Boys Basketball
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Brattleboro lost to Hartford 84-49 on Friday night. Jacob Seaver poured in 21 points to pace the winners.