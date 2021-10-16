FAIR HAVEN — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team defeated Fair Haven 28-24 on Friday evening.
Devin Speno threw touchdown passes to Tristan Evans and Charlie Clark. Cam Frost contributed with a five-yard run to paydirt.
Aaron Petrie had the defensive highlight for the winners, going 65 yards on a pick six. Reed Sargent drilled four extra points.
The Colonels (3-4) will host Rice on Friday night at 7.
Field Hockey
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven nipped Brattleboro 2-1 in overtime on Saturday.
Paityn DeLong scored on a breakaway in the bonus period. Emilee Higgins also tallied for the winners.
After scoreless first half, Emma Gragen got the Colonels on the board in the third quarter.
Girls Soccer
RUTLAND — Bethany Solari tallied twice as Rutland blanked Brattleboro 6-0 on Saturday. Ady Kinsman, Izzy Crossman, Kathryn Moore and Camryn Kinsman also scored for the Ravens.