BRATTLEBORO — Darek Harvey and Matthew Gordon-Macey combined for 22 saves as the Brattleboro varsity boys' ice hockey team crushed Saint Johnsbury 6-1 on Tuesday.
Will Taggard tallied twice for the defending state champions. Alex Leonard, Evan Wright, Alexander Dick and Brett Parsons also lit the lamp.
Taggard had three assists for the 6-9-1 Colonels.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — White River Valley outscored Leland & Gray 43-25 on Tuesday.
Tanner Drury poured in 14 points to pace the winners. Jillian Barry (11 points) and Ashlyn Rhoades (10) also reached double figures.
Maggie Parker and Hannah Greenwood scored six points apiece for the Rebels.
In the Granite State, Megan Roberts exploded for 24 points to lead Hinsdale to a 42-23 rout of Farmington on Tuesday. Aleah Owen followed with eight of her own for the defending state champions.