BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team played Stowe to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday at Living Memorial Park.
Evan Wright, Will Miskovich and Rowan Lonergan all had a power play goal for the Colonels. Will Taggard finished with three assists while Alexander Dick, Brett Parsons and Miskovich had one apiece.
Trailing 3-2, Stowe pulled even with 3:13 remaining in regulation to force a five-minute overtime period.
Darek Harvey stopped 35 shots for the 3-7-1 Colonels.
Boys Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls outscored Green Mountain 80-53 on Wednesday.
Johnathan Terry paced the winners with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Goodell and Colby Dearborn chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Floor general Jamison Nystrom added seven points and nine assists for the 8-3 Terriers.
In North Clarendon, Twin Valley lost to Mill River 66-31. Cody Magnant poured in 17 points for the Wildcats.
Rec news
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering adult indoor soccer in the Gibson-Aiken Center's third floor gymnasium on Wednesday nights and Thursday nights from 7-9. This program will go from Feb. 10 to April 27.
This is a freelance program with no instructor or officials. Those 18-years-old and up are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.
The cost per night is $5 for Brattleboro residents and $7 for everyone else. Players are asked to wear clean, appropriate footwear. Masks are required in all town buildings.
You can register in-person when the program begins or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. For more information, call 802-254-5808.