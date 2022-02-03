Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team played Stowe to a 3-3 tie on Wednesday at Living Memorial Park.

Evan Wright, Will Miskovich and Rowan Lonergan all had a power play goal for the Colonels. Will Taggard finished with three assists while Alexander Dick, Brett Parsons and Miskovich had one apiece.

Trailing 3-2, Stowe pulled even with 3:13 remaining in regulation to force a five-minute overtime period.

Darek Harvey stopped 35 shots for the 3-7-1 Colonels.

Boys Basketball

WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls outscored Green Mountain 80-53 on Wednesday.

Johnathan Terry paced the winners with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Goodell and Colby Dearborn chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Floor general Jamison Nystrom added seven points and nine assists for the 8-3 Terriers.

In North Clarendon, Twin Valley lost to Mill River 66-31. Cody Magnant poured in 17 points for the Wildcats.

Rec news

BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will be offering adult indoor soccer in the Gibson-Aiken Center's third floor gymnasium on Wednesday nights and Thursday nights from 7-9. This program will go from Feb. 10 to April 27.

This is a freelance program with no instructor or officials. Those 18-years-old and up are eligible to play. Those 17 and under must have a waiver signed by a legal guardian.

The cost per night is $5 for Brattleboro residents and $7 for everyone else. Players are asked to wear clean, appropriate footwear. Masks are required in all town buildings.

You can register in-person when the program begins or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1. For more information, call 802-254-5808.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.