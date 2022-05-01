BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School girls and boys track teams each finished first at Friday's Fenn Relays.
The BUHS foursome of Isabella Lonardo, Addison DeVault, Caitlin Lonardo and Sylvie Normandeau won the 4x200 relay, while Genevieve Redmond, Katherine Normandeau, Elliana Galdamez and Ava Whitney prevailed in the 4x400. Isabella Lonardo, Katherine Normandeau, Redmond and Whitney added a 200-200-400-800 relay victory.
Brattleboro's Tristan Evans, Jacob Girard, Sean von Ranson and Finn Lamorder earned silver in both the 4x100 and 4x200 events.
Avery Hiner, Raena Sanderson and Kate Petty helped Leland & Gray finish fourth in three different relays.
Hinsdale's Cooper Scherlin, Jordan Smith, Benjamin Calderwood and Gabriel Barker won the 4x110 JV shuttle hurdles in 1:32.10.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels fell to Saint Johnsbury 6-1 on Saturday.
"We did not have it today," said Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer.
At first singles, Nathan Kim prevailed 6-3, 7-5 for the purple and white's lone victory. Will Taggard (4th singles) and both BUHS doubles teams lost battles.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray was nipped by Green Mountain 4-3. Parker Richardson scored a couple of runs, Jeremy Graves and Cody Hescock each swung the bat well, and the Rebels made some diving catches in the outfield.
Ultimate
TOWNSHEND — On a windy Friday, the host Rebels defeated Brattleboro 14-6. Trevor Hazelton and Jackson Fillion had six and four assists, respectively, for the winners. Finch Holmes (4 goals) and Warren Roberts (3) were the leading scorers for the winners, while Andrew Tolbert paced the defense with 10 blocks.
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Hillary Renaud finished second in the Street Stocks race on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway. Christopher Buffone, Adam Gray, Timothy Wenzel and Kenny Thompson completed the top five.