BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro varsity baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit to win the opener 8-5 and then mercied rival Mount Anthony Union 11-1 in Game 2 to sweep Tuesday's doubleheader at Tenney Field.
Alex Carpenter, Willem Thurber, Turner "Cowboy" Clews, Alex "Moose" Bingham and Jolie Glidden all had one hit during the Game 1 comeback. Glidden also went the distance for the victory.
Clews nearly went yard in the sequel and drove in five total runs. Bingham, who added three RBI, picked up the win.
Jackson Emery will get the start for the Colonels (9-2) on Thursday.
Bellows Falls outscored Woodstock 10-3 on Tuesday. Jack Cravinho pitched a complete game, striking out 11, walking three and scattering three hits.
Softball
WESTMINSTER — Grace Wilkinson and Hailee Henslee each homered as Bellows Falls bashed Woodstock 23-5 on Tuesday.
Wilkinson went 4-for-4 and drove in six runs, Henslee had three hits and two RBI, and Jenna Dolloph contributed with four RBI. Aliyah Farmer (4 Ks, 4 BB, 5 hits) earned the victory.
The 9-4 Terriers are on a seven-game winning streak.
In the Granite State, Hinsdale routed Franklin 16-1 in five innings on Tuesday. Daytona Boyd belted a three-run double, while Aleah Owen chipped in with a couple of hits for the Lady Pacers.
Track and Field
WESTMINSTER — The Brattleboro boys and Bellows Falls girls prevailed in the team scoring at Tuesday's meet at Hadley Field.
Orion Masterson captured the 1500 and 3000 titles for the BUHS boys. Finishing first in more than one event for the Terriers were: Jonathan Terry, Owen LaRoss and Max Hooke.
Hadley Gleim, Stephanie Ager and Breanna Stockman were all double winners for the BF girls. Brattleboro's Isabella Lonardo and Ava Whitney won two events each.
Boys' scores: Brattleboro 104 points, Bellows Falls 83 points, Mid Vermont Christian 36 points, Twin Valley 10 points. Girls' scores: Bellows Falls 147, Brattleboro 77, MVC 16.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels lost to Woodstock 4-3 on Tuesday.
Nathan Kim and Will Taggard won singles matches for the purple and white. Dorian Paquette and Ben Berkson-Harvey teamed up for a doubles victory.
In the other two-on-two showdown, Brattleboro's Elias Gradinger and Jackson Heller were nipped 10-8 in a super tiebreaker.