NEWPORT — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team leveled winless North Country 34-0 on Friday evening.
Devin Speno fired three touchdown passes for the winners. The junior quarterback threw a pair of TD strikes to Aaron Petrie and also connected with Tristan Evans for six.
Cam Frost and Noah Perusse each had a run to the house. Reed Sargent added a couple of extra points, and Brattleboro's defense chipped in with a safety.
The 1-2 Colonels will host rival Mount Anthony Union (1-2) on Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.
Football
LYNDONVILLE — Bellows Falls rolled to a 35-0 victory over Lyndon Institute on Saturday.
Jed Lober finished with a pair of touchdowns to lead the way while Jeb Monier, Caden Haskell and Max Hooke also scored. Jamison Nystrom threw a two-point conversion pass to Haskell, and Monier kicked three extra points.
The Terriers (3-0) are tied with Union-32 (3-0) atop the Division 2 standings. The Purple Gang will play at Fair Haven (2-1) on Friday night at 7.
Boys Soccer
BENNINGTON — Burr and Burton defeated Brattleboro in a penalty shootout in the John James Tournament championship game on Saturday evening.
“It was by far the most intense and exciting game I’ve been a part of as a coach, and I never played in a game this intense. Our players gave it their all and left everything on the field," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
After a throw-in by Zinabu McNeice, Charlie Kinnersley gave Brattleboro a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs would pull even 10 minutes before the break.
Goalie Paul "the Wall" McGillion, Reed Sargent, Tucker Sargent, Kelton Mager, Kaidyn Jarvis and McNeice played solid defense for the Colonels (3-1-1). Ryder Sullivan, Tate Chamberlin, Max Naylor and Kinnersley all threatened during overtime.
On Friday, an own goal in overtime gave Twin Valley a 2-1 win over Stratton. Luke Rizio struck first for the Wildcats (3-2), assisted by Aidin Joyce on a corner. Liam Wendell made 16 saves for the winners.
Cross Country
WESTMINSTER — Steph Ager won the varsity girls race in 19:25 to lead Bellows Falls to a team title over runner-up Burr and Burton, Woodstock and Brattleboro.
BF's Aubrey Maxfield was 10th in 23:18, Lilly Ware took 13th in 23:28 and Tatiana Artyukhova placed 18th in 24:46. Scoring for the Colonels were: Ava Whitney (6th in 21:23), Priya Kitzmiller (34th in 26:57), Anna Cummings (37th in 27:24) and Matyida Salisz (42nd in 30:35).
Brattleboro wound up third in the boys team standings, behind Woodstock and BBA. The first four runners across the line for BUHS were: Tenzin Mathes (8th in 18:50), Noah Hed (11th in 19:50), Oskar Lehnartz (12th in 19:51) and Brinley Woodcock (15th in 20:30).
Auto Racing
WINCHESTER, N.H. — Vernon's Hillary Renaud finished fourth in the Street Stocks race and Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien took fifth in the Late Model Sportsman heat on Saturday evening at Monadnock Speedway. In Mini Stock action, Hinsdale's Tim LeBlanc (7th), Vernon's Patrick Houle (8th) and Hinsdale's Joshua Hubbard (9th) all ended up in the top 10.