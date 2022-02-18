MANCHESTER — Late in overtime, Evan Wright put away a pass from Will Taggard to give the Brattleboro varsity boys' ice hockey team a thrilling 3-2 win over Burr and Burton on Saturday.
Taggard tallied twice in regulation for the winners. Rowan Lonergan and Will Miskovich were credited with assists.
Goalie Matthew Gordon-Macey made 26 saves for the 7-10-1 Colonels, including a handful of clutch stops down the stretch.
Boys Basketball
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls smashed Leland & Gray 89-45 on Saturday.
Owen LaRoss had another double-double for the Terriers, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Jackson Goodell (13 points), Jamison Nystrom (12) and Jonathan Terry (10) also delivered at the offensive end.
Bellows Falls improved to 15-3. The Rebels dropped to 5-13.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — In its fourth game in five days, the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team was defeated by West Rutland 61-20.
Mary Sanderson (5 points) and Hannah Landers (4 points) were the offensive leaders for the Rebels.
On Saturday, Leland & Gray lost to Poultney 44-36 to finish the regular season at 8-10. Maggie Parker and Sanderson each scored eight points.
Nordic Skiing
RUTLAND — Twin Valley's Luke Rizio won the Southern Vermont League skate title at Mount Top in a time of 16:56. In the girls' race, Woodstock's Victoria Bassette prevailed in 21:09.
Brattleboro's Sylvie Nordmandeau (24:40) and Katherine Normandeau (25:03) ended up third and fourth, respectively.
MAU swept the team titles.