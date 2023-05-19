HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School baseball team defeated Wilton-Lyndeborough 11-2 on Thursday.
The Pacers (8-8) got off to a strong start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added three more in the third and two in the fifth while holding Wilton scoreless during that time.
Wilton (2-12) scored a pair in the top of the sixth inning, but Hinsdale was able to match that in the bottom of the frame before closing the game out in the top of the seventh inning.
Aidan Davis pitched a great game for the Pacers, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out 18 in the game.
Trace Tetreault, Davis, Brayden Eastman and John Winter helped lead the way for Hinsdale offensively. Tetreault went three-for-four with two RBIs and two runs scored. Davis went two-for-four with two RBIs and a run scored. Winter went two-for-three, walked once and scored a pair and Eastman went one-for-three with a walk and RBI and two runs scored.
Josh Southwick, Ryan Sweetser, Hunter Taylor and Mason Sauter all scored a run for the Pacers and Trey Corey also contributed two RBIs.
Hinsdale will be on the road against Concord Christion on Monday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Leland & Gray falls
CHESTER — The Leland & Gray baseball team lost 4-1 to Green Mountain Union High School (12-1) on Thursday.
Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt said Parker Richardson allowed four hits and struck out five on the day.
Offensively, the Rebels (8-5) had a difficult time putting runs on the board. Rancourt said the team had two hits, both by Cody Hescock, with the lone run being scored by Chip Winkler. Winkler stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch before Wyatt Beattie hit a sacrifice fly to score the run.
Softball Leland & gray wins 22-5
CHESTER — The Leland & Gray softball team defeated Green Mountain (4-8) 22-5 on Thursday.
Kristen Lowe pitched a complete game for the Rebels (8-3) allowing five runs on six hits.
“Kristen probably pitched her best game of the season so far,” said Leland & Gray head coach Tammy Claussen. “Her control was just beautiful. She was on and I wasn’t going to mess with it.”
The Rebels offense had 16 hits including a home run, a triple and a double.
Cat Shine hit a three RBI home run. Shine ended the day going three-for-three with three RBIs and four runs scored. Molly Bingham tripled, one of three hits on the afternoon, five RBIs and scored three runs. Savannah Cadrin had went four-for-five with a double, an RBI, four runs scored and walked twice.
“Defensively we made plays. Kristen and Ainsley (Meyer) just worked really nicely together today and Kristen was on and really confident in the circle. It was just really great to see ... It was our best game all season out of the 11 we’ve played,” said Claussen.
Bellows Falls drops one
POULTNEY — The Bellows Falls softball team fell 10-1 to Poultney High School (9-3) on Thursday.
Bellows Falls (6-4) team’s only score of the day came in the top of the third inning when Emma Spaulding crossed home plate. Spaulding was two-for-four on the day. Bellows Falls will host West Rutland on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Hinsdale downed 22-2
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team lost 22-2 on Thursday against Wilton-Lyndeborough.
Hinsdale (4-10) trailed 18-0 going into the top of the fifth inning. With two out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, the Pacers singled to right field to score a pair before the Warriors (9-4) closed out the game.
Hinsdale will be on the road against Epping on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game.
Ultimate Disc Leland & Gray wins
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray ultimate disc team defeated Long Trail School (LTS) 13-10 on Thursday.
According to Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle, the Rebels got off to a slow start, trailing 4-1 at one point in the first half before entering halftime down 7-5.
Coming out of the break, Leland & Gray scored four straight points, three of them on assists by Jackson Fillion to take a 9-7 lead. LTS scored a goal to pull back within one, but Leland & Gray then rattled off three more points to put the game out of reach.
The Rebels were led by Trevor Stillwagon who had a huge game with 7 goals, one assist and five blocks.
Finch Holmes and Trevor Hazelton each scored two goals for Leland & Gray and a goal each for Icabaud Clarke and Soob Soobitsky.
Hazelton and Fillion had five assists each, Towle said. Clarke also added two assists.
Defensively, Clarke had a good game with seven blocks. Logan Plimpton also helped anchor the defense with three blocks, including one to prevent a goal during a critical time in the game.
Boys Tennis Brattleboro victory
RUTLAND CITY — The Brattleboro boys tennis team defeated Mount St. Joseph Academy 7-0 on Thursday.
Brattleboro started the match up 2-0 before even taking the court as MSJ forfeited both doubles matches.
Nathan Kim won in No. 1 singles 8-0 over Brian Pierce. Thomas Hyde defeated Richie Casimir 8-1 in No. 2 singles. Eben Wagner topped Luke Locsin 8-0 in No. 3 singles. Dorian Paquette defeated Ryan LaForrest 8-2 in No. 4 singles and Mark Richards won in No. 5 singles 8-0 over Norman Paul.
On the road against rival Mount Anthony Union High School (MAU) on Wednesday, the Brattleboro boys tennis team was able to pull out a 4-3 victory.
Nathan Kim got things started for Brattleboro winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-1 over MAU’s Asa Kobik. Thomas Hyde won in No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1 over Micah Whitmire and Ben Berg won in No. 4 singles over Sam Kobik 6-2, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Dorian Paquette and Mark Richards defeated Jackson Paquin and Sergi Fuster 6-3, 6-1 to help Brattleboro earn the win.
In No. 2 singles, Eben Wagner fell to Pol Cuadros 6-2, 6-2.
MAU came out on top in two very competitive matches on the day. One came in No. 5 singles where MAU’s Javi Campos defeated Jackson Pals 7-5 in the first set. Pals rebounded in the second set, defeated Campos 7-5 to force a tiebreaker. Pals was unable to pull out the win in the tiebreaker, however, falling 10-5.
“Jackson Pals has made massive improvement this season and he competed,” said Brattleboro head coach Ben Brewer in an email.
In No. 2 doubles Brattleboro’s Tucker Hessel and Will Drummey also played a competitive match. After taking the first set 6-3 over MAU’s Calvin James and Alejandro Peradejordi, Hessel and Drummey dropped the second set 6-2 to set up a tiebreaker the pair came up just short, falling 10-8.
ScoresThe Bellows Falls girls tennis team lost to Woodstock 7-0 on Thursday.
The Twin Valley softball team lost 30-1 against Woodstock on Thursday.
The Brattleboro softball team lost to Rutland 14-1 on Thursday.
The Brattleboro baseball team edged Rutland 7-6 on Thursday.
The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team fell to Stratton Mountain School in a close contest, 9-7, on Thursday.