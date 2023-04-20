Hinsdale hosts Farmington in a baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis pitches to a player from Farmington during a baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis gets to second before a tag could be applied during a baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Hinsdale’s Aidan Davis gets the jump to score the first run of the game against Farmington during a baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Hinsdale’s Connor Dixon applies a tag for the third out of the inning against Farmington during a baseball game on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Davis also helped power the Pacer offense with two doubles, stealing two bases, with three hits and five RBIs on the day. Josh Southwick also had a good day offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Hinsdale (2-3). Trace Tatreult went 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and scored three runs for the Pacers.
WOODSTOCK — The Leland & Gray baseball team defeated Woodstock on the road 4-3 in extra innings (8) on Monday night.
Leland & Gray head coach Martin Rancourt said it took a few hits and aggressive base running in the eighth inning to break the 1-1 tie and add a couple of insurance runs. The Rebels were able to hold Woodstock to two runs in the bottom half of the inning to pull out the win.
Parker Richardson gave Leland & Gray six strong innings and Cody Hescock was able to pick up the win in relief.
Delano Schmidt and Wyatt Beattie had key hits in the eighth inning that drove in three runs for the Rebels.
Rancourt said that good defense and great pitching kept Leland & Gray in the game.
Softball
Izzy Stoodley pitched a complete game for Bellows Falls against Poultney on Tuesday, throwing 117 pitches, 72 of them for strikes, allowing five runs on three hits while striking out nine to secure the 6-5 win.
Bellows Falls' Natalie Noyes went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and also scored two runs for the Terriers.
Emma Thompson and Jaelyn Fletcher each had RBIs in the contest ,and Alana McAllister, Riley Haskell, Thompson and Stoodley scored the other four runs.