WOODSTOCK — The Bellows Falls Union High School softball team defeated Woodstock 10-2 on Tuesday.
The Terriers held a 4-2 lead going into the top of the sixth inning. Then the Bellows Falls offense put up four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh while blanking the Wasps in the last four innings of the game.
Jenna Dolloph, Emma Spaulding, Emma Thompson and Aliya Farmer led the way for Bellows Falls offensively. Dolloph went three-for-four with six RBIs and two runs scored on the day. Spaulding went two-for-two with one walk and scored four runs. Farmer went one-for-three with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Thompson went one-for-two with two walks and a run scored.
Farmer went five innings for the Terriers in the circle allowing two runs on seven hits walking six and striking out six. Izzy Stoodley pitched two innings without allowing a run or hit, walked two and struck out six.
Leland & Gray a 10-3 winner
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray softball team defeated Springfield 10-3 on Tuesday.
Hannah Greenwood started in the circle for the Rebels (7-3), allowing one run, four hits, striking out one and walking two in six innings of work to pick up the win. Abriella Hallock pitched the seventh inning without allowing a hit, walking five and striking out one. Two runs scored in the top of the seventh before the Rebels closed out the game.
Leland & Gray turned in a strong offensive performance with 12 hits in six innings.
Savannah Cadrin, Cat Shine, Makaila Morse and Ainsley Meyer helped drive the offense for Leland & Gray. Cadrin had three hits, two RBIs and scored three times. Shine also had three hits and three stolen bases and crossed the dish twice for the Rebels. Morse had two hits, including a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Meyer had two hits and an RBI.
Leland & Gray will be on the road against Green Mountain on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
ScoresThe Brattleboro baseball team (5-4) was defeated 16-0 by Mount Anthony (11-2) on Tuesday. Brattleboro will host Otter Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Bellows Falls baseball team (7-6) defeated Woodstock (3-7) 16-0 on Tuesday. The Terriers will travel to Fair Haven on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Twin Valley softball team (0-6) lost 17-3 to Proctor (6-3) on Tuesday. Twin Valley will travel to Woodstock on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The Brattleboro softball team (1-10) lost 12-0 to Mount Anthony (10-2) on Tuesday. Brattleboro will host Otter Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Bellows Falls girls tennis team (2-9) lost 7-0 to Burr & Burton Academy (8-1) on Tuesday. Bellows Falls will travel to Mount Anthony Union High School on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Brattleboro boys lacrosse team (3-9) fell 13-4 against Burr & Burton Academy lacrosse (9-5) on Tuesday. Brattleboro will host Stratton Mountain School on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a rematch of a close game that took place at Stratton on April 27.