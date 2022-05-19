CHESTER — The Leland & Gray boys and girls track teams placed fourth and sixth, respectively, at the Green Mountain Meet. Saint Johnsbury swept the team titles.
Hunter Fillion and Emma O'Brien each earned a silver medal to lead the Rebels. Fillion was the runner-up in the discus with a heave of 30.56 meters, while O'Brien took second in the javelin with a distance of 18.59 meters.
Leland & Gray's Nick Petronic (triple jump) and Raena Sanderson (high jump) each finished third.
Baseball
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray varsity baseball team trounced West Rutland 15-6 on Wednesday.
"The team just had some timely base hits with runners in scoring position," said winning skipper Marty Rancourt.
Parker Richardson and Jeremy Graves each had multiple hits for the winners. The Rebels improved to 4-7 overall.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — The Lady Pacers fell to Sunapee 13-1 on Wednesday. Malee Barcomb had Hinsdale's lone hit.
Rec News
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Ed Powers will be offering a tennis camp for ages 11-15 this summer at the Harris Tennis Courts.
Girls ages 11-15 will have camp June 20-24 from 3:30-5 p.m., while boys ages 11-15 will have camp July 11-15 from 3:30-5 p.m. The fee is $110 for Brattleboro residents and $125 for everyone else.
Participants will learn proper technique, play games, and focus on becoming a great tennis player. No experience is necessary. Equipment loans are available for new players on a limited, first come first serve basis.
You can register in-person from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Center, or online at https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.