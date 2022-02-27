RUTLAND — Brattleboro's Lucas Forthofer, who recently committed to compete for Quincy University next fall, won the individual bowling state championship by beating Randolph's Howard Stockwell 189-178 in Saturday's title tilt.
"The final match was incredibly close throughout and, even though it was the lowest score for either bowler all day, it was still a fantastic finish to an amazing day of bowling. Lucas prevailed because of a strong 10th frame, striking with his first two balls to seal the win," said BUHS coach Will Bassett.
Four Colonels reached the Sweet 16, including Thomas Bell, Tucker Sargent, Kelton Mager and Forthofer. Bell and Forthofer would then both advance to the Elite 8.
"I’m incredibly proud of Lucas as well as the entire team. It was an amazing day and I’m proud to say Brattleboro has four of the top 16 bowlers in the state as well as the top bowler overall," Bassett stated.
Nordic skiing
CRAFTSBURY — Twin Valley's Luke Rizio won the Division 1 state championship boys' classical race in a time of 13:40, beating runner-up Nico Hochanadel of Burlington by 22 seconds.
Tenzin Mathes placed 19th in 15:35 to pace Brattleboro. Rounding out the purple and white's top five were: Magnus vonKrusenstiern (23rd), Gabriel Jeppesen-Belleci (33rd), Oliver Herrick (43rd) and Desmond Longsmith (60th).
Ava Whitney finished 14th in 18:33 to lead the Colonel girls. Sylvie Normandeau was 18th, Katherine Normandeau 30th, Anna Cummings 53rd, and Priya Kitzmiller 57th.
In the relays, both Brattleboro teams ended up sixth.
Boys Basketball
NORTH CLARENDON — Leland & Gray was nipped by Mill River 53-52 on Saturday.
Adam Shum netted 18 points to power the winners. Ryan Smith chipped in with 17.
Jeremy Graves paced the Rebels with 18 points.
Women's College Basketball
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College defeated UMass Dartmouth 70-55 in the Little East Conference championship game on Saturday.
Angelina Nardolillo contributed with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block. The Hinsdale High School graduate is averaging 10.8 points per game as a freshman for the LEC champs.
The NCAA Division 3 Women's Basketball Tournament Championship matchups will be announced on Monday.