BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland varsity girls basketball team outscored Brattleboro 44-29 on Tuesday evening.
Rutland's Kathryn Moore hit a couple of treys late in the opening half and finished with a game-high 19 points.
"They were able to figure out our zone defense and a press that we put on in the second half and extended the lead to 35-20 after the third quarter," said BUHS coach Chris Worden, whose team went to the intermission trailing 23-12.
Chloe Givens scored 10 points to pace the purple and white. Kiki McNary netted nine.
"We added a new zone defense on Monday to our playbook and at times it gave Rutland fits, and I was proud of the way the team picked up their intensity and team defense with little practice of the new set. We did rebound much better as well, but still need to cut down on turnovers," Worden added.
The Colonels will play at Windsor on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray lost to West Rutland 54-19 on Tuesday.
Peyton Guay poured in 28 points to power the winners. She scored 17 points in the third quarter alone and knocked down five total shots from downtown on the night.
Hannah Greenwood paced the Rebels with four points. Mary Sanderson and Abigail Emerson followed with three points apiece.