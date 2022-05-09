BRATTLEBORO — After splitting with a pair of undefeated teams last week, the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team zipped Stratton 8-0 on Monday at Tenney Field.
"It was a flat effort by us, maybe because we weren't playing a team the caliber of CVU or because it was Prom Weekend," said winning coach Chris Groeger.
Zinabu McNeice and Aaron Petrie drove in three and two runs, respectively. Willem Thurber added one RBI, while catcher Turner "Cowboy" Clews threw out a runner trying to steal and also chipped in with one knock.
Jolie Glidden went the distance for the victory. He struck out 10 and gave up just two hits.
The 6-1 Colonels will face Hartford on Thursday. Alex "Moose" Bingham will be on the hill.
Girls Tennis
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls defeated Brattleboro 5-1 on Monday.
Grace Guild, Anya Taylor, Ariana Wunderle and Kathleen Dole all won their singles match in straight sets. Bellows Falls picked up a walk-over victory at second doubles, with Mary Wallace and Maddison Morancy getting the win.
At first doubles, the Brattleboro team of Amelia Lafland and Ava Bark defeated Dani Robinson and Sapphire Joy 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 in a hard fought thriller.
The Terriers improved to 4-4 on the season.
Boys Tennis
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels went to 5-3 overall with a 6-1 rout of Hartford on Monday.
Nate Kim, Ben Luna, Elias Gradinger and Ty Smith earned singles victories for Brattleboro.
“This was Elias’s first singles match of the season, and after a tough first set, he settled in and developed a really nice strategy to cruise in the second set," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer.
The Colonel duos of Ben Berg-Thomas Hyde and Eben Wagner-Jackson Heller added doubles triumphs.
Softball
HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale nipped Wilton 14-13 on Monday.
Sara Miller went the distance for the win. Aleah Owen had three hits to power the Lady Pacers offensively, while Lily Briggs added two knocks of her own.
Jenna Emery scored the winning run when Hinsdale rallied to beat Wilton 11-10 in the teams' first meeting this season.