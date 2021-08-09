CASTLETON — The New Hampshire football team ran the ball 56 times compared to just four passes and held Vermont scoreless to win the 68th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl 21-0 on Aug. 7.
The score was 0-0 at the half. After regrouping, the Granite Staters jumped ahead quickly by scoring on their first possession and then on an interception.
It was the second-straight New Hampshire victory but also the second in three years as the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the 2020 game. New Hampshire now has a 49-17-1 advantage in the all-time series.
The game was called due to a lightning strike with a minute remaining when Vermont was on the 5 yard line and looking to get on the board.
Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco patrolled the sidelines for Vermont while tight end Henry Thurber and lineman Elijah Isham represented the Colonels. Bellows Falls' split end Jack Burke and lineman Jack Herrington were also on the 802's side.
Vermont high school football teams begin practice on Aug. 16.
Fall baseball signups
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Little League has fall ball signups Aug. 9-13 at the field on South Main Street from 5-6:30 p.m. Ages 8-12 are encouraged to join a team for the $20 fee.