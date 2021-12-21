CONCORD, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity basketball teams were swept by Concord Christian on Tuesday.
Tanner Hammond racked up 15 points in the Pacers' 68-40 loss. Brayden Eastman netted nine points while Michael Lugo and Alex Shaink added six apiece.
"We played a great first half and stumbled coming out in the third quarter. We did a lot of great things to start the game. We need to keep growing and working together," said Hinsdale head coach Carl Anderson.
The Lady Pacers were defeated 72-23. Addy Nardolillo (11 points) and Megan Roberts (7) were the leading scorers for the defending state champions.
Boys Basketball
WHITINGHAM — Twin Valley earned its first victory of the season, hammering West Rutland 70-15 on Tuesday.
Noah Dornburgh drained eight trifectas and finished with 28 points to lead the way. Liam Wendel made six shots from downtown for 18 total points. Caleb Dupuis chipped in with 10 points.
The Wildcats improved to 1-4 overall.