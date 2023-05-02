NEWPORT, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School baseball team defeated Newport 14-1 on the road on Monday in five innings of play.
Hinsdale (4-6) got the scoring started in the second inning by putting two runs on the board. They added two more in the top of the third. Newport (1-3) got one back in the bottom of the frame, but in the top of the fourth the Pacers exploded for 10 runs. They secured the win the following inning with two more runs.
Trey Corey, Aidan Davis, Noah Pangelinan, John Winter and Trace Tetreault helped drive the Pacers offense. Corey went two-for-three with two RBIs and scored three runs. Davis also went two-for-three with two RBIs and scored a pair. Tetreault went 2-for-4 and scored two runs and Pangelinan went one-for-two with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Winter went one-for-two with two walks, an RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Mason Sauter and Grady Jutras also had good performances offensively. Sauter went two-for-three with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Jutras went one-for-two with a walk, an RBI and scored a pair.
Josh Southwick had an RBI and scored a run for the Pacers, and Brayden Eastman, who pitched all five innings and allowed one run on two hits and struck out 11, had an RBI and a walk at the plate.
Hinsdale will be on the road against Fall Mountain Regional High School on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Softball Hinsdale fall to NewportNEWPORT, N.H. — The Hinsdale softball team (2-5) lost 12-0 to Newport on Monday. The Pacers will be on the road against Fall Mountain Regional High School on Wednesday at 4 p.m.