NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The Hinsdale High School boys track and field team won the meet at Mascenic Regional High School on Tuesday with a team score of 81 points.
Mascenic Regional won the girls meet in a field of five schools with 112 points.
The Hinsdale girls team placed fourth in the meet with 16 team points.
On the boys side, Hinsdale head coach Glenn Hammett said the throwers on the team played a key role in the victory.
“They swept up all the points in both discus and shot by taking first through fifth in each event,” said Hammett in an email. “We had 42 points after those two events. Coach Naomi Molin has been working hard with them and it (was) good to see it pay off yesterday.”
Hinsdale’s Matthew Rouleau won the shot put, Noah Demers won the discus and Ely Saari-Rosa placed second in both of those events.
The boys team also took second through fifth place in javelin earning another 13 team points to secure the victory. Quaid Tidwell led the Pacers in the event with a second place finish.
In the track portion of the competition, Ben Calderwood turned in a second place finish in the 800-meter run. The team also had several third through fifth place finishes in track to earn them some additional points in the competition.
“It was a nice win for the boys. I’m proud of their efforts,” Hammett said.
The Hinsdale track and field team will travel to Monadnock Regional High School on Friday night.
Ultimate disc Leland & gray tops long trail
DORSET — Leland & Gray junior Jackson Fillion tied a school record during the ultimate disc team’s 15-10 win over Long Trail School on Tuesday.
Fillion’s nine assists tied the school single game record in the sport. He also had a goal and five blocks to help lead the team to the win.
Finch Holmes also turned in a strong performance for the Rebels (3-1) with seven goals, an assist and five blocks.
Trevor Stillwagon had four goals, two assists and four blocks and Trevor Hazelton added three assists and led the Rebels on the defensive end with seven blocks.
Leland & Gray co-coach Joe Towle said the game was close early with the teams trading goals and at one point the game was tied 4-4. By the half, Leland & Gray had taken an 8-5 lead.
At one point, Long Trail was within three goals with the Rebels holding a 10-7 advantage, but Leland & Gray was able to create separation to secure the win.
Leland & Gray will host Burr & Burton Academy on Friday at 4:30 p.m.