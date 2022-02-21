NEWMARKET, N.H. — The 11th-seeded Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team was defeated by No. 6 Newmarket 40-32 in the opening round of the Division 4 Tournament on Presidents' Day.
"It was a close game most of the way," said Hinsdale coach Terry Bonnette, whose team won it all last season.
Megan Roberts finished with 15 points to lead the Lady Pacers. Addy Nardolillo followed with nine.
Boys Basketball
HINSDALE, N.H. — Hinsdale ended the regular season with a 73-51 loss to Derryfield on Monday night.
The winners made 14 shots from downtown. Brayden Eastman and Mike Lugo each scored 14 points to power the Pacers.
Hinsdale (7-10) is now waiting to find out if it qualified for the Division 4 Tournament.
Boys Ice Hockey
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels downed Missisquoi Valley 5-2 on Monday at Memorial Park.
Evan Wright and Will Taggard each tallied twice for the purple and white. Will Miskovich also lit the lamp.
Brattleboro improved to 8-10-1 overall.