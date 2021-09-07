HINSDALE, N.H. — Brooke Pagach and Megan Roberts each had a hat-trick to lead the Hinsdale varsity girls soccer team to an 8-2 victory over Wilton on Tuesday.
Lilee Taylor tallied twice for the winners. Pagach had a team-best two assists while Kiley Hemlow, Roberts and Taylor all set a goal up.
Wilton blanked the Hinsdale varsity boys, 9-0.
On Thursday, the Lady Pacers will play at Sunapee at 4 p.m. and the Hinsdale boys will play at Sunapee at 6 p.m.
Cross Country
WESTMINSTER — On Tuesday, Bellows Falls' Steph Ager won the varsity girls race on her home course in a time of 19:53.
BF's Aubrey Maxfield and Lilly Ware placed 11th and 12th, respectively. Tobin Durham won the varsity boys race in 16:43.
The Thetford boys and girls swept the team titles.