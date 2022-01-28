EPPING, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team defeated Epping 38-27 on Friday evening.
Megan Roberts propelled the winners with 17 points. Addy Nardolillo and Brooklyn Pagach added seven apiece while Aleah Owen chipped in with a nickel's worth.
The 2-5 Lady Pacers will host Farmington on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray rocked Mill River 51-32 on Friday.
Maggie Parker went off for 17 points to lead the Rebels. Mary Sanderson followed with 14 of her own.
Kanna Mozzer poured in 21 points to pace Mill River.
Boys Basketball
PITTSFIELD, N.H. — Hinsdale erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter and beat Pittsfield 59-49 on Friday.
"It was a great win to go on the road and win a physical game," said winning coach Carl Anderson, whose team made six of eight free throws on the night.
Brayden Eastman scored 19 points to power the Pacers. Mike Lugo and Alex Shaink followed with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Athlete of the Week
