HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity basketball teams split with Epping on Friday, with the Lady Pacers prevailing 49-18 and the Hinsdale boys falling 52-40.
Megan Roberts scored a game-high 19 points to propel the Hinsdale girls. Brooke Pagach and Addy Nardolillo followed with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Hinsdale's Brayden Eastman pumped in 18 points in the boys' game. Noah Pangelinan (9 points) and Aidan Davis (8) also contributed offensively.
On Saturday, Roberts scored 13 points in the Lady Pacers' 31-28 loss to Newmarket. Eastman (22 points) and Davis (12) were the top scorers for the Hinsdale boys in a 68-58 loss to Newmarket.
Boys Basketball
POULTNEY — Bellows Falls coasted to an 83-36 victory over Poultney.
Patrick Barbour paced the winners with 13 points. Owen LaRoss and Jamison Nystrom added 12 points apiece.
The Terriers improved to 12-3 overall.
Ice Hockey
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonel boys were defeated by Milton 7-1 on Saturday.
Evan Wright tallied for Brattleboro, assisted by Will Miskovich. The winners held a 29-15 advantage in shots on goal.
BUHS dropped to 5-9-1.
In varsity girls hockey action, Juliana Miskovich scored early in overtime and Brattleboro nipped Missisquoi Valley 5-4.