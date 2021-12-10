SUNAPEE, N.H. — On Friday night, the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team downed Mount Royal 55-33 and the Lady Pacers beat the Knights 53-17.
"We played well tonight, we just need to work on rebounding. Our passion and teamwork was really great," said Hinsdale boys coach Carl Anderson.
Brayden Eastman went off for 17 points to lead the 1-0 Pacers, who opened up a 25-13 halftime advantage. Alex Shaink followed with a dozen points while Tanner Hammond cleaned the glass.
Addie Nardolillo and Megan Roberts scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, to power the Lady Pacers (1-1). Point guard Brooklyn Pagach chipped in with a dime's worth.
Boys Basketball
PROCTOR — Twin Valley lost to Poultney 33-21 in the opening round of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament on Friday.
Mason Boudreau went off for 22 points to pace the winners. The Blue Devils took a 17-1 advantage to the break.
Liam Wendel scored 10 points to lead the Wildcats (0-1).
Boys Ice Hockey
RUTLAND — Brattleboro began the season with a 7-4 loss on Saturday.
Will Taggard had a hat-trick to lead the defending state champions. Evan Wright also lit the lamp.
The 0-1 Colonels will host Burr and Burton (1-0) on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.
Nominations
BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Twin Valley, Leland & Gray and Hinsdale varsity coaches are encouraged to frequently email results to Sports Editor Shane Covey at scovey@reformer.com so that deserving basketball players, ice hockey players, bowlers and skiers can be nominated for athlete of the week honors.
Monday's Games
Hinsdale girls basketball at Sunapee: 5 p.m.
Hinsdale boys basketball at Sunapee: 6:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls girls basketball at Springfield: 7 p.m.