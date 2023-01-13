MILTON, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team bounced back from its only loss this season with a convincing 53-9 rout of Nute on Friday night.
Brooke Pagach went off for 15 points to lead the way. Reese Howard (12 points) and Ari Lee (10 points) also had huge games.
The 6-1 Lady Pacers, who stole an 18-0 advantage in the first eight minutes, will play at Wilton on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
MILTON, N.H. — Hinsdale won its third in a row on Friday, beating Nute 54-39.
"Tanner Hammond had a great game, scoring 12 points and doing some great work on the boards," said winning coach Carl Anderson.
Brayden Eastman finished with a Hinsdale-high 15 points. Aidan Davis followed with 11 of his own.
The 4-4 Pacers will host Franklin on Tuesday at 7 p.m.