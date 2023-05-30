POULTNEY — The Leland & Gray softball team lost a close game on the road against Poultney (12-4) on Saturday, 8-7.
The Rebels (11-5) had won a close matchup against Poultney 10-9 on Friday at home.
Ava LeCours, Cat Shine, Savannah Cadrin, Makaila Morse and Molly Bingham helped lead the offense for Leland & Gray. Shine went two-for-four with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bingham went two-for-four with two RBIs. LeCours went one-for-three with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Cadrin went one-for-four with an RBI and two runs scored and Morse went had two RBIs. Abriella Hallock also scored a run for the Rebels.
The No. 5 seed Rebels will travel to Poultney to take on the No. 4 Blue Devils in a Division 4 state playoff game on Friday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Bellows Falls loses to Golden HordeWEST RUTLAND — The Bellows Falls softball team lost 8-2 to West Rutland on Saturday in the season finale.
The Terriers (9-6) had a 2-1 lead at the end of the first inning, but the Golden Horde (13-3) scored three runs in the third and four runs in the fourth to take a sizeable lead and never allowed another run the rest of the way.
Emma Thompson, Natalie Noyes and Izzy Stoodley helped provide the offense for the Terriers. Noyes went two-for-three with a walk and a run scored. Thompson was two-for-four with an RBI and Stoodley walked and scored a run. Alana McAllister went two-for-two with a walk and Jaelyn Fletcher went two-for-three on the day.
Stoodley pitched six innings for the Terriers, allowing eight runs, only three of which were earned, allowed five hits, walked four and struck out six.