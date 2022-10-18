CLARENDON — The Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team trumped Mill River 10-0 on Tuesday.
Abby Towle scored four goals, giving her 63 for her career and breaking Arin Bates’ previous school record of 62.
Mary McDonald, Avery Hiner, Annabelle Brookes, Abigail Emerson, Marley Felker and Sierra Berrie also tallied. Ava LeCours and Sam Morse each had an assist.
The Rebels (12-0-1) will host Windsor on Friday, which is their Senior Day and could determine the league championship.
Girls Soccer
BRATTLEBORO — The Colonels lost to Saint Johnsbury 2-0 on Monday.
Brattleboro keepers Mariah Fellows and Honora Walsh combined for 11 saves.
“We had intermittent runs of establishing some momentum, with good passing sequences and setting a tempo for moving the ball into their third, but all would fall short of creating a serious threat to their goalie,” said BUHS coach Ron Svec.
The purple and white were coming off of a 7-2 loss to Rutland on Saturday. Charlie Ella-Miller and Kylee Mager did the scoring for Svec’s group, while Emily Worden was credited with an assist.